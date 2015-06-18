FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
News Corp to reorganize, cut jobs in news publishing business-WSJ
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

News Corp to reorganize, cut jobs in news publishing business-WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - News Corp, owner of the Wall Street Journal, is carrying out a major reorganization at its Dow Jones news publishing unit that will involve job cuts and shifting of resources into digital media, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Dow Jones will close bureaus in Prague and Helsinki and cut jobs in bureaus in Europe and Asia, Gerard Baker, editor in chief of Dow Jones and the WSJ, said in a staff memo on Thursday, according to the Journal. (on.wsj.com/1H1iacV)

The job cuts could total over 100 and will start on Thursday and continue in the coming weeks and months, a person familiar with the situation told the Wall Street Journal.

The New York Times first reported the restructuring. (nyti.ms/1J683nN)

Dow Jones was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.