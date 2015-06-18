News Corp to reorganize, cut jobs in news publishing business-WSJ

June 18 (Reuters) - News Corp, owner of the Wall Street Journal, is carrying out a major reorganization at its Dow Jones news publishing unit that will involve job cuts and shifting of resources into digital media, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Dow Jones will close bureaus in Prague and Helsinki and cut jobs in bureaus in Europe and Asia, Gerard Baker, editor in chief of Dow Jones and the WSJ, said in a staff memo on Thursday, according to the Journal. (on.wsj.com/1H1iacV)

The job cuts could total over 100 and will start on Thursday and continue in the coming weeks and months, a person familiar with the situation told the Wall Street Journal.

The New York Times first reported the restructuring. (nyti.ms/1J683nN)

Dow Jones was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)