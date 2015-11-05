FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
News Corp's quarterly revenue falls 4.5 pct
November 5, 2015 / 9:41 PM / 2 years ago

News Corp's quarterly revenue falls 4.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - News Corp’s quarterly revenue fell 4.5 percent, the third straight quarter of decline, as revenue declined further in its core news and information services business, which includes Dow Jones and the Wall Street Journal.

The net income available to the company’s stockholders rose to $175 million, or 30 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30 from $65 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to $2.01 billion from $2.11 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

