News Corp's revenue fall for fourth quarter in a row

Feb 4 (Reuters) - News Corp’s quarterly revenue fell for the fourth quarter in a row, hurt by a slump in its core news and information services business, which includes Dow Jones and the Wall Street Journal.

The company, which is controlled by media mogul Rupert Murdoch, said total revenue fell 4.3 percent to $2.16 billion in the second quarter ended Dec. 31 from $2.26 billion a year earlier.

Net income available to shareholders fell to $62 million, or 11 cents per share, from $142 million, or 24 cents per share. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)