News Corp revenue falls marginally
May 5, 2015 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

News Corp revenue falls marginally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - News Corp, the publisher of the Wall Street Journal, reported a marginal fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by the stronger dollar and dwindling advertising sales at its newspapers.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $23 million, or 4 cents per share, for the third quarter ended March 31, from $48 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at the publisher, founded by media mogul Rupert Murdoch, fell to $2.06 billion from $2.08 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)

