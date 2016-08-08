FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
News Corp posts 5.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue
August 8, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

News Corp posts 5.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - News Corp, the owner of the Wall Street Journal and book publisher HarperCollins, reported a 5.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong growth in its digital real estate business.

The New York-based company, controlled by media baron Rupert Murdoch, said revenue rose to $2.23 billion in the fourth quarter ended June 30 from $2.12 billion a year earlier.

News Corp reported a net income available to shareholders of $89 million, or 15 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $379 million, or 65 cents per share. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
