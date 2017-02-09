BRIEF-True Health Group LLC raises $157 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
Feb 9 News Corp, the owner of the Dow Jones Newswires and book publisher HarperCollins, posted a second-quarter loss as it struggles to offset the decline in advertising income in its newspaper business.
Net loss available to News Corp shareholders was $290 million, or 50 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $62 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, controlled by media mogul Rupert Murdoch, said revenue fell 2.1 percent to $2.12 billion. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Feb 10 CBS Corp has taken an ownership stake in Kapital Entertainment, the independent production company behind such series as HBO's "Divorce," CBS' "Live in Pieces" and Netflix Corp's "Santa Clarita Diet."
Feb 10 Two U.S. senators sought details from Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chief executive on the extent to which the bank's employees were involved in drafting of the recent executive orders on banking and fiduciary regulations.