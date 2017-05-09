FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2017 / 8:54 PM / 3 months ago

News Corp reports 4.6 pct rise in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - News Corp reported its first revenue rise in three quarters as the owner of the Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal saw an upside from its digital real estate business.

Net loss available to shareholders narrowed to $5 million, or 1 cent per share, in the third quarter ended March 31, from $149 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

News Corp, controlled by media mogul Rupert Murdoch, said its revenue rose to $1.98 billion from $1.89 billion.

The company, whose newspapers include the New York Post, the Times in London and the Australian, has been transforming its business and moving away from its dependency on ads from its traditional media business towards the digital real estate services business. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

