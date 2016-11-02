FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
November 2, 2016 / 4:05 PM / 10 months ago

Wall St Journal to launch new format with fewer sections Nov. 14-memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - News Corp's Wall Street Journal will launch a new format for the newspaper with fewer sections on Nov. 14, Gerald Baker, the editor-in-chief, told employees in a memo on Wednesday.

"We must move to create a print edition that can stand on a sound financial footing for the foreseeable future while our digital horizons continue to expand," Baker said in the memo reviewed by Reuters. "As I previously mentioned, there will unfortunately need to be an elimination of some positions in the process."

A spokeswoman for Dow Jones & Co, which oversees Wall Street Journal, declined to comment. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

