February 4, 2016 / 10:23 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-News Corp reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to add dropped word in the headline) Feb 4 (Reuters) - News Corp : * Reports second quarter results for fiscal 2016 * Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.20 * Q2 revenue $2.16 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.13 billion * Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q2 earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations * Q2 News and information services segment EBITDA $158 million versus $216 million year ago * Says decline in total qtrly reported revenues includes a negative impact from foreign currency fluctuations of $141 million * Qtrly book publishing revenue $446 million versus $469 million * Qtrly News and information sevices segment EBITDA $ 158 million versus $ 216 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

