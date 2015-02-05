FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
News Corp posts 1.9 pct rise in revenue
February 5, 2015 / 9:11 PM / 3 years ago

News Corp posts 1.9 pct rise in revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - News Corp, which publishes the New York Post, reported a 1.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by its book publishing and real estate businesses.

Net income available to shareholders fell to $142 million, or 24 cents per share, for the second quarter ended Dec. 31, from $150 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at the publisher, helmed by media mogul Rupert Murdoch, rose to $2.28 billion from $2.24 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

