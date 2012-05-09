FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
News Corp posts higher quarterly profit
May 9, 2012

News Corp posts higher quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp on Wednesday posted a higher quarterly profit, aided by its cable networks and movie studio business.

The company’s fiscal third-quarter net income rose to $1 billion, or 38 cents a share, from $682 million, or 24 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue increased 2 percent to $8.4 billion.

Murdoch and his company have been embroiled in the fallout from a phone hacking scandal at its UK newspapers that has reverberated throughout the wider New York-based media conglomerate.

A UK parliamentary select committee report published last week said Murdoch was unfit to run a major international business.

