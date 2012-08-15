FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
News Corp sets up global ethics team in wake of hacking scandal
August 15, 2012 / 4:10 PM / in 5 years

News Corp sets up global ethics team in wake of hacking scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp has set up a global compliance and ethics team led by its top in-house lawyer as it continues to deal with the long-term fallout of a phone-hacking scandal that rocked the company just over a year ago.

In a memo to staff, Murdoch said Gerson Zweifach, News Corp’s general counsel, will take on the role of chief compliance officer with responsibility for overseeing its global compliance and ethics program.

The company’s business units will be organized into five compliance groups: LA Cable and Broadcast Group, LA Film and TV Production Group, the Europe and Asia Group, the Australia Group and the New York News and Information Group.

