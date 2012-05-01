FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
News Corp slams partisan commentary in UK report
#Market News
May 1, 2012 / 5:37 PM / in 5 years

News Corp slams partisan commentary in UK report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp again accepted that there were “serious wrongdoings” at its now defunct News of the World tabloid in response to a UK government inquiry into the phone-hacking scandal.

But the company criticized what it described as the “unjustified and highly partisan” nature of commentary by several members of the Select Committee at a press conference after the event on Tuesday.

“We have already confronted and have acted on the failings documented in the Report: we have conducted internal reviews of operations at newspapers in the United Kingdom and indeed around the world, far beyond anything asked of us by the Metropolitan Police,” the company said in a statement.

News Corp said it recognizes the wrongdoings at the News of the World and that it was too slow and too defensive in its response.

