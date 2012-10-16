FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Majority of News Corp holder votes reject separating jobs
#Market News
October 16, 2012 / 6:20 PM / in 5 years

RPT-Majority of News Corp holder votes reject separating jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - News Corp said on Tuesday a majority of shareholder votes in a preliminary tally came in against separating the chairman and chief executive jobs and approved the re-election of directors.

Proposals would have separated the chairman and CEO role held by company patriarch Rupert Murdoch and would have eliminated News Corp’s dual class stock structure, which gives the Murdoch family voting control of the company.

The results were announced at the company’s annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday. News Corp will announce final voting results after the meeting.

Prior to Tuesday’s meeting two investors, Christian Brothers Investment Services and Local Authority Pension Fund Forum, put forth a resolution calling for an independent chairman.

California’s two largest public pension funds - the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (Calpers) and the California State Teachers’ Retirement System (Calstrs) supported the resolution.

