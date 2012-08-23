FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Murdoch's digital chief Miller steps down
August 23, 2012 / 7:50 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Murdoch's digital chief Miller steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Jon Miller, chief digital officer of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, will leave the media giant at the end of the month, as part of a wider executive shake-up ahead of the company’s split into two distinct publicly traded companies.

Miller, a former AOL chief executive, was brought on board in 2009 to help revamp News Corp’s digital strategy, with a particular focus on moving away from standalone web properties to digital content distribution.

But arguably the highest profile projects Miller had to oversee were rescuing MySpace, Murdoch’s ill-fated social networking acquisition; the launch of digital magazine The Daily; and News Corp’s partnership in video service Hulu.

More recently he has been involved in helping News Corp take stakes in Roku and Bona Film Group.

Miller is leaving his post at the end of September and will serve as an outside adviser to the company on digital issues through fall 2013.

