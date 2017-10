EDINBURGH, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Elisabeth Murdoch said on Friday she had no ambition to succeed her father Rupert as head of his News Corp global media empire.

“I have really absolutely no ambition for a top job (as head of News Corp),” she said.

Her comments came in a question and answer session the morning after she used a keynote speech to attack her brother, James, previously seen as the most likely Murdoch to take over as head of News Corp, and to praise the values of her father.