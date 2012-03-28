Australia govt says News Corp claims are serious

CANBERRA, March 28 (Reuters) - Media reports that Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp promoted the pirating of its international pay-TV rivals were serious, and allegations of any criminality should be investigated by police, the Australian government said on Wednesday.

“These are serious allegations, and any allegations of criminal activity should be referred to the AFP (Australian Federal police) for investigation,” a spokeswoman for Communications Minister Stephen Conroy told Reuters.

The Australian Financial Review newspaper said on Wednesday that News Corp had used a special unit, Operational Security, set up in the mid-1990s, to sabotage its competitors.