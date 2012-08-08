FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-News Corp posts loss on restructuring charge
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2012 / 8:16 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-News Corp posts loss on restructuring charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline, first and second paragraphs to say News Corp posted a loss in the quarter, not a profit)

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday after taking $2.85 billion of restructuring and impairment charges that overshadowed growth at its cable networks.

It posted a fiscal fourth-quarter net loss of $1.55 billion, or 64 cents per share, compared with a profit of $683 million, or 26 cents per share, a year ago.

Adjusted quarterly profit was 32 cents, down from 35 cents a year ago.

Revenue fell 6.7 percent to $8.4 billion during the quarter.

News Corp owns Fox Broadcasting in the United States, the FX and Fox News cable networks, and such newspapers as The Wall Street Journal and The Sun in the UK. It is also parent of the Twentieth Century Fox studios.

Reporting By Yinka Adegoke; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.