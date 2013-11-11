News Corp reports lower revenue on decline in ad sales

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp reported on Monday a 3 percent decline in first-quarter revenue to $2.07 billion because of lower advertising revenue at its newspapers.

The company, which publishes The Wall Street Journal and the Times of London, said net income was $38 million compared to a loss of $83 million in the same quarter last year.

News Corp separated its publishing business in July from its much more lucrative entertainment assets, including its movie studio cable and TV properties that are now part of 21st Century Fox Inc.