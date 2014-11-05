FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
News Corp revenue rises 4 pct
November 5, 2014 / 9:31 PM / 3 years ago

News Corp revenue rises 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - News Corp, publisher of the Wall Street Journal, reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales at its book publishing and online real estate services businesses.

Net income available to the company’s shareholders was $65 million, or 11 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $27 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.15 billion from $2.07 billion. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

