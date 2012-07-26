Roku gets $45 million from News Corp, BSkyB

July 26 (Reuters) - Roku Inc said News Corp, British Sky Broadcasting Group PLC and others will invest $45 million in the company, which delivers online video, music and games to TV.

Roku will use the money to promote its brand and develop new international markets, which includes the launch of a new wireless streaming device that integrates with TVs and electronic devices.

Menlo Ventures, Globespan Capital Partners and an unnamed investor also put cash into the company, which launched its first player in 2008, designed to stream movies from Netflix Inc to the TV. It now streams more than 500 entertainment channels.