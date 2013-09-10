FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Southeastern Asset Management has nearly 12 pct stake in News Corp
September 10, 2013 / 11:53 PM / in 4 years

Southeastern Asset Management has nearly 12 pct stake in News Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Southeastern Asset Management disclosed in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it has a stake of nearly 12 percent in Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp.

The money management firm said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it holds 23,767,700 shares, which is worth about $393 million based on News Corp’s closing share price of $16.55 on Tuesday.

Southeastern held a 1 percent stake in News Corp at the end of June, according to Thomson Reuters data.

News Corp, which owns newspapers, including The Wall Street Journal, book publisher HarperCollins, pay-TV assets in Australia and the education company Amplify, recently separated from its entertainment division.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc now operates the film studio and cable and TV properties like Fox News and the broadcast network Fox.

Southeastern and Carl Icahn were involved in a protracted effort that ended on Monday to block Michael Dell’s $25 billion offer to take his namesake company private.

