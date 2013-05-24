News Corp's publishing business to initiate stock buyback

May 24 (Reuters) - News Corp set the distribution ratios for the spinoff of its publishing business and said the spinoff may start buying back stock right away.

The board of the publishing business, which will retain the News Corp name, authorized a $500 million stock repurchase program, the company said on Friday.

New News Corp will have $2.6 billion in cash when the spinoff is completed at the end of June..

The board of the existing News Corp has now formally approved the split-up of the company. Current News Corp stakeholders who own four shares of Class A or Class B common stock will receive one share of new News Corp’s Class A or Class B common stock.

The new News Corp will be an independent publicly traded company.

The entertainment assets, including Fox broadcasting network, movie studio and lucrative equity stakes in pay-TV providers, will be known as 21st Century Fox.

21st Century Fox will retain no ownership interest in News Corp, the company said.

The publishing spinoff includes News Corp’s newspapers including The Wall Street Journal and The Times in London, a cable network and pay-TV provider in Australia, book publisher HarperCollins and fledgling education company Amplify.