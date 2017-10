Sept 14 (Reuters) - News Corp will reorganize its studio operations to separate its film and television production units, said Tom Rothman, chief executive of Fox Filmed Entertainment, who will be stepping down.

The film business will now assume the name Twentieth Century Fox Film.

Twentieth Century Fox Television, which includes Fox Television Studios and Fox 21, will now be an autonomous business unit of the company and will no longer be combined with its film operations, the company said.