FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Source Energy buys CEO's company for $44 mln
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2013 / 4:01 PM / 4 years ago

New Source Energy buys CEO's company for $44 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - New Source Energy on Thursday said it has purchased an oilfield services company for $44 million in cash and common units from a group of owners that includes Kristian Kos, its chief executive officer.

New Source Energy, an exploration and production master limited partnership (MLP) based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, bought MCE LP for $3.8 million in cash and 1.8 million common units. MCE’s former owners are also eligible for additional payout if the company hits certain financial targets.

The deal was unanimously approved by New Source’s board of directors.

A spokesman for the company declined to provide additional details.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.