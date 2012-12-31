New Source Energy Partners files for IPO of up to $106 mln

Dec 31 (Reuters) - New Source Energy Partners LP on Monday filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $106.3 million in an initial public offering of its common units.

The company named Baird, Stifel Nicolaus Weisel, BMO Capital Markets and Oppenheimer & Co as lead underwriters for the offering. ()

New Source Energy Partners was formed in October by New Source Energy Corp to own and acquire oil and natural gas properties in the United States.

New Source Energy Partners said it intends to list its common units on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NSLP.”

The filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission did not reveal how many units the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.