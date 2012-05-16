US corporate credit risk expected to improve in 2012

NEW YORK, May 16 (IFR) - Credit risk for US companies is expected to improve from the second half, based on a baseline stress test scenario that assumes US economic fundamentals will remain solid despite weak job numbers and continued higher oil prices, according to Moody’s Analytics.

“We’ve seen an increase in corporate credit spreads over the past twelve months, which follows a 23% rise in the default rate for US public companies,” said Danielle Ferry, senior research analyst at Moody’s Analytics, a unit of Moody’s Corp.

“Most movement in spreads is being driven by short-term jitters and not fundamental drivers. So based on expectations that the US economy is on track to recover, we expect credit quality to show improvement in the second half of the year.”

The forecast is based on stressed EDF -- expected default frequency -- a newly-launched credit metric, based on one-year expected default probabilities under a variety of macroeconomic scenarios.

The metric has been applied to North American listed companies and there are plans to expand coverage to listed companies in Western Europe and Asia Pacific.

The current EDF measure for US public companies is 5.0%, and based on the most likely expected baseline economic scenario, will fall to 4.4% by the end of 2012.

Beyond 2012, the average expected default probability is expected to continue falling for several more months and remain between 4% and 5% through early 2017. That will keep the average EDF measure for US companies below or close to its historical average 4.9% rate.

That is far below the 12% level touched in February 2009.

A high average EDF measure suggests a higher likelihood of payment default or bankruptcy. Stressed EDF measures provide a view up to five years into the future and are based on five different macroeconomic scenarios, including a baseline or expected case, an upside scenario, and three progressively worse downside scenarios.

All these forecasts are dependent on the growth of the US economy. So far the going has been good with the average EDF for US companies down by nearly 50% since the peak of the financial crisis and recession in 2009.

Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi expects economic fundamentals to remain “sturdy” even though first quarter US GDP and employment figures were soft.

“The economic data may remain a bit soft in the coming months as the effects of the warm winter fade and higher gasoline prices take a toll, but the economy’s fundamentals are growing firmer,” he said.

Moody’s Analytics launched its stressed EDF measure in response to the growing importance of macroeconomic-based stress testing of credit quality.

In addition to the five economic scenarios developed by Moody’s Analytics, stressed EDF measures based on the Federal Reserve’s baseline and supervisory stress scenarios are also available.

Under the Federal Reserve’s scenarios, the average EDF measures for US firms are 4.7% and 8.1%, respectively, by the end of 2012.