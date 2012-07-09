FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monsanto sets record low 3.60 pct coupon for 30-year bond
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2012 / 6:42 PM / 5 years ago

Monsanto sets record low 3.60 pct coupon for 30-year bond

Andrea Johnson

2 Min Read

July 9 (IFR) - Monsanto Company on Monday set a fresh record low coupon for a 30-year bond as investors braved shaky risk markets to scoop up the notes.

The global agribusiness company sold $500 million of debt in a two-part deal of 10-year and 30-year notes. The 30-year tranche priced at a record low coupon of 3.60 percent, beating out McDonald’s 3.70 percent notes due February 16, 2042, according to Thomson Reuters/IFR low coupon table.

McDonald’s had held the record since early February, when a barrage of low coupon deals hit the market.

Monsanto, rated A1/A+/A+, sold $250 million of 30-years, as well as $250 million of 10-years that came in as the second lowest coupon in that maturity.

The 10-year tranche priced at a coupon of 2.20 percent. Higher-rated 3M (Aa2/AA-) recently reset the record in this category with a tough to beat 2.00 percent coupon due June 26, 2022 that priced on June 21.

But Monsanto’s 2.20s beat out Procter & Gamble’s 2.30s of February 6, 2022 which were also priced during the early February low-coupon record deal onslaught.

Initial thoughts were in the 95 basis point (bp) area on the 10-year and 120bp area on the 30-year. Official guidance, however, came out well inside initial price talk, at Treasuries plus 75bp area on the 10-year and Treasuries plus 105bp area on the 30-year.

Ultimately, the $500m deal priced at the tight end of guidance with the 10-year pricing at Treasuries plus 70bp and the 30-year at Treasuries plus 100 basis points.

Monsanto reported higher-than-expected earnings for the latest quarter as revenue grew 17 percent on gains in sales of seeds and genetic traits and surprising strength in herbicides.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.