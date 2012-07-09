Monsanto sets record low 3.60 pct coupon for 30-year bond

July 9 (IFR) - Monsanto Company on Monday set a fresh record low coupon for a 30-year bond as investors braved shaky risk markets to scoop up the notes.

The global agribusiness company sold $500 million of debt in a two-part deal of 10-year and 30-year notes. The 30-year tranche priced at a record low coupon of 3.60 percent, beating out McDonald’s 3.70 percent notes due February 16, 2042, according to Thomson Reuters/IFR low coupon table.

McDonald’s had held the record since early February, when a barrage of low coupon deals hit the market.

Monsanto, rated A1/A+/A+, sold $250 million of 30-years, as well as $250 million of 10-years that came in as the second lowest coupon in that maturity.

The 10-year tranche priced at a coupon of 2.20 percent. Higher-rated 3M (Aa2/AA-) recently reset the record in this category with a tough to beat 2.00 percent coupon due June 26, 2022 that priced on June 21.

But Monsanto’s 2.20s beat out Procter & Gamble’s 2.30s of February 6, 2022 which were also priced during the early February low-coupon record deal onslaught.

Initial thoughts were in the 95 basis point (bp) area on the 10-year and 120bp area on the 30-year. Official guidance, however, came out well inside initial price talk, at Treasuries plus 75bp area on the 10-year and Treasuries plus 105bp area on the 30-year.

Ultimately, the $500m deal priced at the tight end of guidance with the 10-year pricing at Treasuries plus 70bp and the 30-year at Treasuries plus 100 basis points.

Monsanto reported higher-than-expected earnings for the latest quarter as revenue grew 17 percent on gains in sales of seeds and genetic traits and surprising strength in herbicides.