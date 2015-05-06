FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Connecticut hedge fund executive sentenced to 2 -1/2 years for fraud
#Funds News
May 6, 2015 / 10:06 PM / 2 years ago

Connecticut hedge fund executive sentenced to 2 -1/2 years for fraud

Nate Raymond

2 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - A former managing partner at the failed Connecticut hedge fund firm New Stream Capital LLC was sentenced on Wednesday to 2 -1/2 years in prison after he admitted to being part of a scheme that prosecutors say defrauded investors out of $46 million.

Bart Gutekunst, 63, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janet Hall in New Haven, Connecticut, nearly a year after pleading guilty along with two other New Stream executives to engaging in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The sentence was announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Connecticut. A lawyer for Gutekunst declined comment.

Another New Stream partner, David Bryson, was sentenced on Tuesday to 2-3/4 years in prison. Richard Pereira, the fund’s former chief financial officer, is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday.

Ridgefield, Connecticut-based New Stream was once a $750 million firm that specialized in investments such as loans backed by real estate and life insurance contracts, authorities said. It filed for bankruptcy protection in March 2011.

Prosecutors said that in 2007, New Stream told foreign investors that its Bermuda fund would be closing, and that they needed to move their money into new Cayman Islands funds.

Authorities said that when Gottex Fund Management decided in March 2008 to redeem its $300 million stake in the Bermuda fund, New Stream secretly decided to keep that fund open and give priority to its investors over investors in other New Stream funds.

In total, New Stream investors were defrauded out of more than $46 million, prosecutors said.

New Stream stopped returning money to investors during the financial crisis, after receiving $545 million of redemption requests by the end of September 2008, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a related civil lawsuit.

The case is U.S. v. Bryson et al, U.S. District Court, District of Connecticut, No. 13-cr-00041. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
