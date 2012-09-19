Newsweek Daily Beast taps ad executive as its CEO

* Baba Shetty, Hill Holliday executive, joins Newsweek Daily Beast

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Newsweek Daily Beast has named advertising executive Baba Shetty as its next chief executive officer, the news operation backed by IAC/InterActive Corp said on Wednesday.

Shetty, who was most recently chief strategy and media officer at the Boston-based agency Hill Holliday, replaces Stephen Colvin, who joined the company in 2009 and was instrumental in expanding the Daily Beast website founded by former New Yorker and Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown.

Colvin is joining New York based venture capital firm Lerer Ventures as an executive-in-residence.

Shetty, who reports to Brown, joins Newsweek Daily Beast as it prepares to change gears and possibly ditch its print magazine.

IAC’s Barry Diller said he was contemplating taking the Newsweek brand to a digital-only format similar to its sister title Daily Beast because of the cost of printing a weekly. [ID: nL2E8IP3HW]

Diller and the late billionaire stereo magnate Sidney Harman merged the Daily Beast and Newsweek - which Harman bought from the Washington Post Co for $1 - in 2010.

In July, the family of Harman, who died in 2011, stopped investing in the joint venture, leaving IAC with the controlling stake.

