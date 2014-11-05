BRIEF-New Venturetec says fiscal year NAV per share down 29.1 pct to $9.93

Nov 5 (Reuters) - New Venturetec AG :

* Says fiscal year net asset value per share decreased from $14.01 to $9.93 which equals a decrease of 29.1 pct

* Closed fiscal year 2013/14, ended Sept. 30, with loss of $20,639,722, compared to a gain of $16,857,382 in fiscal year 2012/13

* Says main reason for loss was decrease of the quoted share price of Osiris Therapeutics and write down on the investment in mPortal

* Will propose creation of up to 15,000,000 Swiss francs of authorized capital by issuing 2,500,000 common shares at a par value of 6.00 Swiss francs per share