Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. cable service provider Cable One Inc said on Wednesday that it would buy privately held rival NewWave Communications for $735 million in cash.

NewWave, which caters to non-urban markets similar to Cable One, is owned by funds affiliated with GTCR LLC, a Chicago-based private equity firm. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee; Editing by Savio D'Souza)