New World founder makes way for son at top of developer

HONG KONG, Feb 29 (Reuters) - New World Development announced a changing of the guard on Wednesday, with founder Cheng Yu-tung retiring from his position at the top of the property developer, making way for his eldest son, Henry Cheng Kar-shun.

The elder Cheng, 86 and ranked Hong Kong’s fourth-richest tycoon by Forbes magazine, is relinquishing his posts as chairman and executive director of New World Development as of March 1, with Henry Cheng, 65, assuming the titles. Cheng Yu-tung, who worked at New World for 40 years, will stay on as chairman emeritus, in an unpaid role, the company said in a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The company on Wednesday reported an underlying profit of HK$2.8 billion for the second half of 2011, slightly higher than expected.

Henry Cheng’s son Adrian Cheng Chi-kong, 32, an executive director who has spearheaded the company’s push into shopping malls in mainland China, took up the added position of joint general manager. His sister Sonia Cheng Chi-man, 31, who heads the company’s hotel operations as chief executive of New World Hospitality, was promoted to executive director.

Adrian Cheng’s co-joint general manager is Chen Guanzhan, 52, the company stated.

With a net worth of $15 billion, Cheng Yu-tung was the biggest gainer among Hong Kong’s tycoons last year in the Forbes rankings, thanks to the initial public offering of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery, which offset a 50 percent plunge in the value of the developer last year.

Only Cheung Kong (Holdings) founder Li Ka-shing, Henderson Land Development head Lee Shau-kee and the Kwok brothers who control Sun Hung Kai Properties have greater fortunes than Cheng, according to Forbes.

With most of Hong Kong’s property magnates in their eighties, the companies are frequently quizzed over their succession plans, with analysts suggesting the often self-made men find it hard to turn over control.

New World shares were trading down 0.75 percent as the afternoon session began in Hong Kong, slightly below a 0.46 drop in the Hang Seng Property and Construction index after reporting earnings and announcing the changes. (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan and Joy Leung; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)