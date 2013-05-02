FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New World Devel plans Hong Kong hotels listing
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 2, 2013 / 1:45 PM / 4 years ago

New World Devel plans Hong Kong hotels listing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong property developer New World Development plans to spin off and list three of its hotel properties in a initial public offering in Hong Kong.

The move would be one of several deals planned for coming weeks from companies looking to benefit from demand for commercial property in the city.

The company, controlled by billionaire Cheng Yu-tung, plans to bundle its interests in Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, Renaissance Harbour View Hotel and Hyatt Regency Hong Kong and list them through a trust called NW Hotel Investments, it said in a securities filing late on Thursday.

NW Hotel Investments will initially focus on Hong Kong but will also look to invest in internationally branded hotels in Asia.

At the listing date, New World plans to jointly own with Chow Tai Fook Enterprises at least 50 percent of NW Hotel Investments, New World said.

Hong Kong property and investment company Great Eagle Holdings Ltd has also announced plans to spin off its Langham hotel chain through an $800 million IPO.

Property and infrastructure group Hopewell Holdings also intends to seek listing approval from the Hong Kong exchange for its proposed spin-off of property and hospitality business Hopewell HK Properties, IFR reported. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.