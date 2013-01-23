HK'S New World Development, Vanke win bid for $439 mln project

HONG KONG, Jan 23 (Reuters) - A consortium led by property developer New World Development Co Ltd and Vanke Property (Hong Kong) Co Ltd has won a tender for a rail station property project in Hong Kong for HK$3.4 billion ($439 million), the MTR Corp said on Wednesday.

The West Rail Tsuen Wan West Station development has a residential gross floor area of 62,711 square metres and is expected to provide not fewer than 894 housing units upon completion, it added.

($1 = 7.7532 Hong Kong dollars)