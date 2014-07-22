FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-New World Resources starts court process to restructure financial obligations
July 22, 2014 / 7:07 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-New World Resources starts court process to restructure financial obligations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - New World Resources NV

* Commencement of the court process

* Formally commenced court process leading to restructuring of its financial obligations by means of a sanctioned settlement with all or some of its noteholders

* This is marked by issuance of a practice statement letter today

* Further, as part of its contingency planning, company has agreed a proposed alternative restructuring plan

* Continues its constructive discussions with eca lenders and will provide an update as appropriate

* Closing of transaction is expected to occur at end of september 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [NWRR.UL NWRR.L]

