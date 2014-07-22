BRIEF-New World Resources starts court process to restructure financial obligations

July 22 (Reuters) - New World Resources NV

* Commencement of the court process

* Formally commenced court process leading to restructuring of its financial obligations by means of a sanctioned settlement with all or some of its noteholders

* This is marked by issuance of a practice statement letter today

* Further, as part of its contingency planning, company has agreed a proposed alternative restructuring plan

* Continues its constructive discussions with eca lenders and will provide an update as appropriate

* Closing of transaction is expected to occur at end of september 2014