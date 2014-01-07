FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-New York and agencies seen issuing $3.9 bln of bonds in Q1
#Market News
January 7, 2014 / 6:41 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-New York and agencies seen issuing $3.9 bln of bonds in Q1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - New York state, city and major
agencies will issue $3.9 billion of bonds in the first quarter
of the year compared to $4.1 billion during the same time last
year, according to an issuance schedule released by the state
Comptroller's office on Tuesday.
    The proposed new issuance includes $2.57 billion scheduled
for January, $557 million in February and $805 million scheduled
for March. It includes debt issued by New York City. 
    The schedule may be changed due to changes in program needs
and market conditions, the Comptroller's office said. It is also
contingent on project approvals required by law.
    State issuance during the fourth quarter of 2013 reached
$4.9 billion, the Comptroller's office said.
    Below is a table of new money borrowings scheduled for the
first quarter.
    
               January         February           March
                                                  
 Dormitory     $18.9 mln       $57 mln fixed      $5.6 mln of
 Authority of  fixed rate      rate taxable and   fixed rate
 the State of  tax-exempt      tax-exempt         tax-exempt
 New York                                         
                                                  
 Metropolitan                  $500 mln in fixed  
 Transportati                  rate tax-exempt    
 on Authority                                     
                                                  
 New York                                         $800 mln of
 City                                             fixed rate
                                                  tax-exempt 
                                                  
 New York      $350 mln in                        
 City          fixed rate                         
 Municipal     tax-exempt                         
 Water                                            
 Finance                                          
 Authority                                        
                                                  
 Port          $1 bln in                          
 Authority of  fixed rate                         
 New York and  taxable                            
 New Jersey                                       
                                                  
 Triborough    $100 mln fixed                     
 Bridge and    rate                               
 Tunnel        tax-exempt                         
 Authority     notes and                          
               $250 mln in                        
               fixed rate                         
               tax-exempt                         
                                                  
 New York      $350 mln in                        
 City          fixed rate                         
 Transitional  tax-exempt                         
 Finance                                          
 Authority                                        
 Source: New York state Comptroller

