FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NYC to fill budget gap with SAIC settlement-aide
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 2, 2012 / 6:46 PM / 5 years ago

NYC to fill budget gap with SAIC settlement-aide

Joan Gralla

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - New York City plans to fill most of a $495 million budget gap in fiscal 2012 and 2013 by using a $466 million payment from SAIC Inc that will settle its role in a fraudulent scheme that overcharged the city for a payroll time-keeping system, an administration aide said on Wednesday.

The tax revenue forecast for the two budget years was revised downward by $352 million as the financial services sector’s disappointing results are not expected to make up for the higher taxes paid by the growing tech, film and television, tourism and higher education sectors, said the aide who requested anonymity. (Reporting By Joan Gralla)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.