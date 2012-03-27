FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY Gov reaches $132.6 bln budget deal with lawmakers
March 27, 2012 / 6:15 PM / in 6 years

NY Gov reaches $132.6 bln budget deal with lawmakers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - A deal on a new $132.6 billion New York state budget, which totals $135 million less than last year’s accord, was announced on Tuesday by Governor Andrew Cuomo and the top legislative leaders.

The accord “closes a multi-billion dollar deficit with no new taxes, fees or gimmicks, limits spending growth to two percent or below for the second year in a row, and launches the New York Works Task Force,” said Cuomo, a Democrat, GOP Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos and Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, a Democrat, in a joint statement.

The new task force will coordinate the capital plans of 45 agencies and authorities, which are expected to invest billions of dollars in transportation projects. (Reporting By Joan Gralla; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

