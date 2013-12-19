FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York City to post big budget surplus this year and next -IBO
December 19, 2013 / 4:20 PM / 4 years ago

New York City to post big budget surplus this year and next -IBO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - New York City will post a sizable budget surplus in both the current and next fiscal year due to favorable economic, revenue and spending forecasts, according to a report by the city’s Independent Budget Office released on Thursday.

The city will end the current 2014 fiscal year with a $2.4 billion surplus, and an additional $1.9 billion surplus in the 2015 fiscal year, the publicly funded IBO said.

“Based on IBO’s most recent economic forecast and tax revenue and spending projections, the city’s near-term fiscal outlook appears even stronger than expected by the Bloomberg Administration,” the IBO said.

