N.Y. officials announce plan to ease Rikers population

(Reuters) - Criminal courts in New York City will take steps to reduce the amount of time defendants spend in jail awaiting trial and overhaul the processing of summonses in a bid to reduce the population at the sprawling Rikers Island prison complex.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Chief Judge Jonathan Lippman in a joint release announced that over the next six months, courts will work to resolve half of the cases in which defendants have been held at Rikers for more than a year.

