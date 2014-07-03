New York to issue about $3.02 bln of debt in Q3-comptroller

NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - New York state, New York City and their major public authorities will issue about $3.02 billion of debt in the third quarter of the year, according to a tentative schedule released by the state comptroller’s office on Thursday.

The schedule includes $1.45 billion in July, $75 million in August and $1.5 billion in September. Planned issuance in the third quarter is more than the $2.2 billion issued during the second quarter, but less than the $3.21 billion issued during the third quarter of 2013, the comptroller’s office said. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by James Dalgleish)