UPDATE 1-New York to issue about $3.02 bln of debt in Q3-comptroller

(Adds table of new money borrowing) NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - New York state, New York City and their major public authorities will issue about $3.02 billion of debt in the third quarter of the year, according to a tentative schedule released by the state comptroller's office on Thursday. The schedule includes $1.45 billion in July, $75 million in August and $1.5 billion in September. Planned issuance in the third quarter is more than the $2.2 billion issued during the second quarter, but less than the $3.21 billion issued during the third quarter of 2013, the comptroller's office said. Below is a table of planned new money issuance. Issuer Amount Type Month City of New $800 mln Tax-exempt September York fixed rate Dormitory $45 mln Tax-exempt July Authority of fixed rate the State of New York Metropolitan $500 mln Tax-exempt September Transportation fixed rate Authority Housing $75 mln Tax-exempt August Finance Agency fixed rate New York City $400 mln Tax-exempt July Municipal variable rate Water Finance Authority New York City $200 mln Tax-exempt September Municipal fixed rate Water Finance Authority New York City $125 mln Taxable fixed July Transitional rate Finance Authority New York City $875 Fixed and July Transitional million variable rate Finance tax-exempt Authority Source: State Comptroller's Office (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by James Dalgleish and Dan Grebler)