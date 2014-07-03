FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-New York to issue about $3.02 bln of debt in Q3-comptroller
#Market News
July 3, 2014 / 8:36 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-New York to issue about $3.02 bln of debt in Q3-comptroller

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds table of new money borrowing)
    NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - New York state, New York City
and their major public authorities will issue about $3.02
billion of debt in the third quarter of the year, according to a
tentative schedule released by the state comptroller's office on
Thursday.
    The schedule includes $1.45 billion in July, $75 million in
August and $1.5 billion in September. Planned issuance in the
third quarter is more than the $2.2 billion issued during the
second quarter, but less than the $3.21 billion issued during
the third quarter of 2013, the comptroller's office said.
    Below is a table of planned new money issuance.
      
 Issuer          Amount      Type            Month
 City of New     $800 mln    Tax-exempt      September
 York                        fixed rate      
 Dormitory       $45 mln     Tax-exempt      July
 Authority of                fixed rate      
 the State of                                
 New York                                    
 Metropolitan    $500 mln    Tax-exempt      September
 Transportation              fixed rate      
 Authority                                   
 Housing         $75 mln     Tax-exempt      August
 Finance Agency              fixed rate      
 New York City   $400 mln    Tax-exempt      July
 Municipal                   variable rate   
 Water Finance                               
 Authority                                   
 New York City   $200 mln    Tax-exempt      September
 Municipal                   fixed rate      
 Water Finance                               
 Authority                                   
 New York City   $125 mln    Taxable fixed   July
 Transitional                rate            
 Finance                                     
 Authority                                   
 New York City   $875        Fixed and       July
 Transitional    million     variable rate   
 Finance                     tax-exempt      
 Authority                                   
 Source: State Comptroller's Office
    
    
    
    
       

 (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by James Dalgleish and Dan
Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
