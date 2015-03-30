N.Y. lawmakers agree to disclosure of legal clients

(Reuters) - New York state legislative leaders have agreed to require lawmakers who work as lawyers to disclose who their clients are, albeit with a number of exceptions, as former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver faces charges that he used his roles at two law firms to win kickbacks.

Governor Andrew Cuomo and leaders in the Senate and Assembly announced the deal Sunday as part of a larger agreement on the state budget, which is due this week.

