Court rules nonresident N.Y. lawyers must have in-state offices

(Reuters) - New York law requires attorneys who practice in the state but live elsewhere to maintain physical office space in New York, the Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday.

The decision, which came in response to a certified question from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, paves the way for that court to consider the state’s appeal of a federal judge’s 2011 ruling that overturned the 150-year-old requirement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NFljPh