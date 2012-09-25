NY MTA sets $953 mln Oct. bond sale and remarketings

Sept 24 (Reuters) - New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority plans to sell $953 million of dedicated tax fund refunding bonds during the week of Oct. 15, Finance Director Patrick McCoy said on Monday.

The underwriting syndicate will be led by Wells Fargo.

Further, the MTA will offer $550 million of Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority subordinate bonds in November, said

McCoy, who spoke to Reuters after the finance committee approved the transactions.

The MTA, which runs New York City buses, subways, commuter railroads and some bridges and tunnels, also plans a series of remarketings of variable and fixed rate mandatory tender bonds.

The finance committee also approved doubling the amount of fuel the MTA can hedge to $200 million, which works out to 38 percent of its two-year $520 million budget for this cost.