New York's MTA transport network approves fare hikes for 2013

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the biggest transportation network in North America, approved fare hikes on Wednesday that will raise the base price of a ride to $2.50 from $2.25.

The price of a 30-day unlimited ride MetroCard will also rise to $112 from $104.

The fare hikes will go into effect on March 1.

The MTA, with a $12.6 billion budget, operates New York City’s subway and bus system, area bridges and tunnels, and commuter railroads that stretch into Long Island and the city’s northern suburbs.