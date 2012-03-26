NY MTA hopes to get federal loan for LIRR project

March 26 (Reuters) - New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority hopes to receive a $2.1 billion federal loan for a project to bring Long Island Rail Road commuters to Manhattan’s Grand Central Terminal under an accord reached by the governor and legislature, officials said on Monday.

The deal, which must be enacted by the Republican-led Senate and the Democratic-controlled Assembly, would allow the MTA to borrow $7 billion over the next three years, while the state would kick in $770 million, authority officials said.

The provisions would fill in the last three years of the authority’s five-year capital program, which Chief Financial Officer Robert Foran said was the linchpin for getting the Federal Railroad Administration to approve a loan for the $7.3 billion project.

The project, when completed in 2018, would give LIRR commuters an East Side alternative to Pennsylvania Station, which is located on Manhattan’s West Side at 34th Street between 7th and 8th Avenues.

The interest rate for the federal loan, which can be as long as 35 years, will be the same as an equivalent Treasury issue, and both interest and principal payments can be deferred for six years, Foran told reporters.

Under the plan, the authority’s debt cap would rise to $42 billion from $35 billion over three years, Foran said.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority runs New York City’s buses, subways, commuter rail lines and major bridges and tunnels.

The finance committee approved a $250 million bond sale by the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority that likely will be competitively sold next month, Foran said. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is the umbrella agency for the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority.

Separately, the MTA later this year will need to find banks to provide letters of credit for $600 million of variable rate debt, Foran said. Alternatively, the debt may be issued as floating rate debt without backstops or bonded out at long-term rates.

In addition, a plan to buy as many as 340 new subway cars from Bombardier for $599 million won preliminary committee approval but still must be voted on by the board on Wednesday.