FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York MTA head Lhota to step down -reports
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

New York MTA head Lhota to step down -reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Joseph Lhota will step down on Friday, according to media reports.

Lhota, who oversees the biggest transportation network in North America, will resign from his post, Newsday and the Daily News reported, citing unnamed sources. The sources said Lhota intended to run for New York City mayor as a Republican in 2013.

The MTA on Wednesday declined comment on Lhota, whose term was scheduled to end in 2015.

Lhota, who had been deputy mayor for operations under Rudy Giuliani, led a quick recovery of the city’s transportation network after superstorm Sandy flooded numerous subway lines and the tunnels leading to Manhattan. Partial service was restored in three days, with most other service back on line in the next few weeks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.