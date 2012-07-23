FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nassau County, NY, cutting 200 positions to close deficit
July 23, 2012

Nassau County, NY, cutting 200 positions to close deficit

July 23 (Reuters) - New York’s cash-poor Nassau County will cut 200 jobs and slash capital improvement projects to close a $45 million budget deficit without raising property taxes, County Executive Edward Mangano said on Monday.

The plan by Mangano, a Republican, also calls for the cancellation of discretionary contracts and purchases by county departments, as well as the end of evening hours at the county’s social services and traffic violations agencies.

Fiscal problems for Nassau County, a wealthy commuting suburb just east of New York City, came to the fore in 2000 when the state had to create a control board to prevent a bankruptcy.

A flawed property tax system left the county on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars of refunds, which it repeatedly has borrowed to pay.

On July 6, a judge ordered Nassau to start paying $41 million of property tax refunds within 60 days or risk having twice that amount seized from county bank accounts, potentially halting services.

